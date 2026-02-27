Mizo Women's Group Calls for Withdrawal of Controversial Marriage Amendment Bill

Mizoram's leading women's group, the Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), has urged the state government to withdraw a controversial amendment on marriage and property inheritance rights.

The newly-passed Mizo Marriage and Inheritance of Property (Amendment) Bill, introduced by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, seeks changes on issues like polygamy and property rights for women. However, critics argue it could compromise the rights of Mizo women marrying non-tribal individuals.

The MHIP claimed they were not consulted during its drafting and labeled the legislation as inequitable and potentially harmful. The bill has divided public opinion, with some supporting modernized regulations and others condemning what they see as gender discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)