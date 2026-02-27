Quack's Lie Leads to Tragic Mutilation in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old self-proclaimed doctor was seriously injured in North Delhi's Wazirabad after a personal relationship imploded. The victim, Visarjeet from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked by his partner, Amina Khatoon. She discovered that he was married, leading to the violent act.

The Delhi police reported that Visarjeet, who had misrepresented his marital status to Amina, was attacked with a sharp weapon after being drugged. The assault resulted in serious injuries to his private parts, prompting his admission to Hindu Rao Hospital and later a transfer to Safdarjung Hospital for surgery.

A criminal case has been filed under specific sections, including causing grievous hurt and using intoxicating means to commit an offense. Authorities are actively searching for the accused, who hails from Katihar, Bihar, but currently resides in Wazirabad.