Left Menu

Tragic End of Forbidden Love: Couple Found Hanging

A tragic incident occurred on the Hetmapur-Suratganj road, where a young couple, Haroon and Sheeba, was found hanging from a tree. Police suspect suicide over a forbidden relationship. The families opposed their union, and they went missing a day earlier. Investigations continue as police await the post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:03 IST
Tragic End of Forbidden Love: Couple Found Hanging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the calm of Hetmapur-Suratganj road, a disturbing scene unfolded as the bodies of Haroon and Sheeba were discovered hanging from a guava tree on Friday morning. The tragic death of the young couple has sparked suspicions of suicide, according to local police.

The youths, aged 22 and 20 respectively, hailed from Dashwantpur and Lalpur villages. Villagers revealed they shared a romantic relationship, much to the disapproval of their families who opposed their marriage. The two had been missing since Thursday, raising concerns that culminated in Friday's grim discovery.

Mohammadpur Khala Station House Officer Ashutosh Mishra stated that while initial investigations point towards suicide, police are examining other factors including family disputes and love affair tensions. Authorities await the post-mortem results for further clarity, as questioning of family members continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bill Clinton Faces Panel: Epstein Ties Under Scrutiny

Bill Clinton Faces Panel: Epstein Ties Under Scrutiny

 Global
2
Canadian PM Mark Carney's Strategic Visit to India: A New Era in Bilateral Relations

Canadian PM Mark Carney's Strategic Visit to India: A New Era in Bilateral R...

 India
3
Bill Clinton starts deposition by telling lawmakers he 'did nothing wrong' and saw no signs of Epstein's abuse, reports AP.

Bill Clinton starts deposition by telling lawmakers he 'did nothing wrong' a...

 Global
4
Government Temporarily Halts Rice Fortification Amid Nutrient Concerns

Government Temporarily Halts Rice Fortification Amid Nutrient Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026