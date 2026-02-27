Tragic End of Forbidden Love: Couple Found Hanging

Amidst the calm of Hetmapur-Suratganj road, a disturbing scene unfolded as the bodies of Haroon and Sheeba were discovered hanging from a guava tree on Friday morning. The tragic death of the young couple has sparked suspicions of suicide, according to local police.

The youths, aged 22 and 20 respectively, hailed from Dashwantpur and Lalpur villages. Villagers revealed they shared a romantic relationship, much to the disapproval of their families who opposed their marriage. The two had been missing since Thursday, raising concerns that culminated in Friday's grim discovery.

Mohammadpur Khala Station House Officer Ashutosh Mishra stated that while initial investigations point towards suicide, police are examining other factors including family disputes and love affair tensions. Authorities await the post-mortem results for further clarity, as questioning of family members continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)