Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) continues its string of surprise raids on illegal mining operations in the Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir. This comes in the wake of allegations that mining block holders are operating illicit activities in collusion with specific officials.

Reports suggest a collaborative tie-up exists between mineral bidders and officials from the mining and ecology departments, facilitating unchecked operations. ACB teams, spearheaded by gazetted officers, executed targeted visits to stone-crushing facilities, confiscating evidence including electronic gadgets and incriminating papers.

The inspections revealed severe violations of environmental guidelines by these mining operations, leading to significant ecological damage in the region. The seized evidence includes forged Form-A transit documents, raising further concerns about regulatory compliance.