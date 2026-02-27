Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks
US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran nuclear talks, mentioning the lack of progress. He emphasized the need for Iran to meet specific demands and hinted at future negotiations. His comments followed his departure from the White House, indicating strain in US-Iran discussions.
US President Donald Trump has voiced his disappointment with the ongoing negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear ambitions, citing a lack of satisfactory progress. Speaking to reporters on Friday before departing the White House, Trump characterized the talks as unyielding.
"I'm not happy with the fact that they're not willing to give us what we have to have," he stated, indicating palpable frustration with Iran's current stance. Despite this, Trump remained open to further dialogue, underscoring the importance of continued discussions.
As the US plans to engage in additional talks with Iran, the President maintained a cautious outlook, saying, "We'll see what happens. We're talking later." His remarks capture the ongoing challenges facing US-Iran relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
