Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

US President Donald Trump has voiced his disappointment with the ongoing negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear ambitions, citing a lack of satisfactory progress. Speaking to reporters on Friday before departing the White House, Trump characterized the talks as unyielding.

"I'm not happy with the fact that they're not willing to give us what we have to have," he stated, indicating palpable frustration with Iran's current stance. Despite this, Trump remained open to further dialogue, underscoring the importance of continued discussions.

As the US plans to engage in additional talks with Iran, the President maintained a cautious outlook, saying, "We'll see what happens. We're talking later." His remarks capture the ongoing challenges facing US-Iran relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)