Lt Gen Pratik Sharma Reviews Northern Command Readiness

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, visited Kanpur to review the operational preparedness of the formation. He stressed the importance of high standards in training and mission readiness. The visit aimed to ensure effectiveness amidst evolving security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the Northern Army Commander, made a significant visit to Kanpur to evaluate the operational readiness of the army formation stationed there. His visit underscored a commitment to adapting to evolving security challenges.

During his inspection, Lt Gen Sharma interacted with personnel across all ranks. He highlighted the critical need for maintaining high standards of training and adaptability, ensuring that mission readiness remains a top priority.

The Northern Command praised the troops for their unwavering professionalism, dedication, and high morale amidst the prevailing security scenario. Lt Gen Sharma's visit reaffirms the army's focus on staying mission-ready for any challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

