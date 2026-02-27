Lt Gen Pratik Sharma Reviews Northern Command Readiness

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the Northern Army Commander, made a significant visit to Kanpur to evaluate the operational readiness of the army formation stationed there. His visit underscored a commitment to adapting to evolving security challenges.

During his inspection, Lt Gen Sharma interacted with personnel across all ranks. He highlighted the critical need for maintaining high standards of training and adaptability, ensuring that mission readiness remains a top priority.

The Northern Command praised the troops for their unwavering professionalism, dedication, and high morale amidst the prevailing security scenario. Lt Gen Sharma's visit reaffirms the army's focus on staying mission-ready for any challenges.

