Kolkata's Night Guardians: Bolstering Women's Safety

In a strategic move to bolster women's safety in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced two groundbreaking initiatives.

Newly established 'Pink Booths', exclusively run by women officers, will offer direct assistance to women at key intersections from evening till midnight. The initiative aims to enhance women's security and confidence, as confirmed in a recent announcement on platform X by CM Banerjee.

Additionally, an all-women mobile patrol team named 'SHINING' will monitor the EM Bypass and other major roads from 8 pm to 2 am. The emphasis on nighttime safety seeks to reassure working women and further supports Kolkata's status as a leading safe city, with more details on deployment expected soon.

