Left Menu

Kolkata's Night Guardians: Bolstering Women's Safety

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee unveiled two initiatives by Kolkata Police to enhance women's safety: setting up all-women 'Pink Booths' at intersections and deploying 'SHINING', all-women mobile patrol teams, to ensure safety for working women during night hours. These efforts reinforce Kolkata's reputation as a safe city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:08 IST
Kolkata's Night Guardians: Bolstering Women's Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster women's safety in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced two groundbreaking initiatives.

Newly established 'Pink Booths', exclusively run by women officers, will offer direct assistance to women at key intersections from evening till midnight. The initiative aims to enhance women's security and confidence, as confirmed in a recent announcement on platform X by CM Banerjee.

Additionally, an all-women mobile patrol team named 'SHINING' will monitor the EM Bypass and other major roads from 8 pm to 2 am. The emphasis on nighttime safety seeks to reassure working women and further supports Kolkata's status as a leading safe city, with more details on deployment expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police

Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police

 India
2
West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Major Overhaul

West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Major Overhaul

 India
3
Israel's Preemptive Strike: A New Chapter in Middle East Tensions

Israel's Preemptive Strike: A New Chapter in Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Israel's defence minister says his country has attacked Iran and declares a state of emergency, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister says his country has attacked Iran and declares a ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026