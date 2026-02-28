Tragedy Strikes as Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Budhana

A hit-and-run incident in Budhana resulted in the tragic death of a 40-year-old woman and left four others injured, police reported on Saturday. The accident occurred on Budhana-Baraut Road late Friday night when the group of women was out for a walk.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Babita and confirmed that the injured women have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Efforts to identify the vehicle and driver are in progress, the police stated, adding that CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.

The police have registered a case, and a search operation is ongoing to apprehend the driver involved in the accident.

