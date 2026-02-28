Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Budhana

A tragic hit-and-run incident in Budhana claimed the life of one woman while leaving four others seriously injured. Police are investigating the accident, which saw an unidentified vehicle run over the victims late Friday night. Efforts are underway to identify the driver and the vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:08 IST
A hit-and-run incident in Budhana resulted in the tragic death of a 40-year-old woman and left four others injured, police reported on Saturday. The accident occurred on Budhana-Baraut Road late Friday night when the group of women was out for a walk.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Babita and confirmed that the injured women have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Efforts to identify the vehicle and driver are in progress, the police stated, adding that CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.

The police have registered a case, and a search operation is ongoing to apprehend the driver involved in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

