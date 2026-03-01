Tragic Kakinada Blast: Safety Lapses Illuminate Cracker Unit Disaster

A powerful explosion at a licensed cracker unit in Kakinada district has tragically claimed 21 lives, including nine women. The blast occurred at Vetlapalem village, Samarlakota mandal, late Saturday, leaving nine others critically injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, after visiting the injured at Kakinada Government General Hospital, attributed the disaster to regulatory breaches. He highlighted that the unit employed 31 workers despite permission for only eight, especially during the festive season rush.

The deceased included Surya Sri Fire Works' owner, Adabala Srinivas. Kalyan has vowed to tighten regulations to prevent future incidents. The state government will bear the treatment costs of those injured in the explosion.