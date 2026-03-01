Escalation in the Gulf: Iran Strikes Back
Explosive retaliatory strikes by Iran in response to U.S. and Israeli actions resulted in blasts in Dubai and Doha. Missile debris caused injuries and damaged prominent landmarks in Dubai, while a fire broke out in Qatar's industrial zone. The situation intensifies tensions across the Gulf.
Explosive blasts reverberated through Dubai and Doha on Sunday, marking the second consecutive day of intensified tensions in the Gulf. The escalation follows Iran's promise to retaliate against U.S. and Israeli strikes, targeting a broad array of sites across Gulf cities.
In Dubai, drone shrapnel injured two individuals and wreaked havoc on landmarks such as the Burj Al Arab hotel, Palm Jumeirah Island, and the international airport. The resulting damage underscores the city's vulnerability despite its status as a prime tourism and trade gateway.
Meanwhile, Qatar's authorities dealt with a fire in an industrial area caused by missile debris. The incidents signal a worrying intensification of conflict and bring into question the stability of a region pivotal to global commerce.
