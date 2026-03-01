Escalation in the Gulf: Iran Strikes Back

Explosive blasts reverberated through Dubai and Doha on Sunday, marking the second consecutive day of intensified tensions in the Gulf. The escalation follows Iran's promise to retaliate against U.S. and Israeli strikes, targeting a broad array of sites across Gulf cities.

In Dubai, drone shrapnel injured two individuals and wreaked havoc on landmarks such as the Burj Al Arab hotel, Palm Jumeirah Island, and the international airport. The resulting damage underscores the city's vulnerability despite its status as a prime tourism and trade gateway.

Meanwhile, Qatar's authorities dealt with a fire in an industrial area caused by missile debris. The incidents signal a worrying intensification of conflict and bring into question the stability of a region pivotal to global commerce.