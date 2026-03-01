Rajasthan Police Launches Tech Initiative for Women's Safety
Rajasthan Police has unveiled a technological initiative aimed at enhancing the safety of women in public transport. As International Women's Day approaches, the state police are ramping up efforts to deploy QR code-enabled posters across buses, autorickshaws, and taxis.
According to directions from DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma, a state-wide drive has been initiated to ensure women's safety by enabling quick access to the RajCop Citizen App. This app offers services such as lodging complaints and emergency contacts.
An important feature is the 'Need Help' button, which allows women in distress to share their real-time location with the police control room, facilitating prompt assistance and improving law enforcement coordination.