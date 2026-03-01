Bizarre Scheme Unraveled: Fake Death Plot Ends in Arrest

In a shocking development, police have taken into custody four individuals for allegedly orchestrating an elaborate plan to simulate a death, according to officials on Sunday.

The accused include Arjun, Robin and Vijay Sagar from Biharigarh, Saharanpur, and Shariq from Uttarakhand. Investigations reveal Arjun, facing charges of rape, schemed the fake death to escape impending sentencing. The plot came to light when a burnt vehicle with a charred body was discovered between Chorkhurd and Chandpur.

The suspect confederates allegedly resorted to murder to settle monetary scores. Arjun, fearing conviction, orchestrated the murder of debtor Rohit, fabricating the circumstances to appear as a fatal accident. Arjun's subsequent capture exposed a tale of intrigue involving deception and longstanding financial grievances.

