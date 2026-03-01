Left Menu

Bizarre Scheme Unraveled: Fake Death Plot Ends in Arrest

Police arrested four individuals who plotted to fake one's death by murdering a debtor and burning the body inside a car. The scheme aimed to help Arjun, a rape case accused, evade trial. The crime was exposed, uncovering the elaborate conspiracy with ties to monetary grudges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:45 IST
Bizarre Scheme Unraveled: Fake Death Plot Ends in Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, police have taken into custody four individuals for allegedly orchestrating an elaborate plan to simulate a death, according to officials on Sunday.

The accused include Arjun, Robin and Vijay Sagar from Biharigarh, Saharanpur, and Shariq from Uttarakhand. Investigations reveal Arjun, facing charges of rape, schemed the fake death to escape impending sentencing. The plot came to light when a burnt vehicle with a charred body was discovered between Chorkhurd and Chandpur.

The suspect confederates allegedly resorted to murder to settle monetary scores. Arjun, fearing conviction, orchestrated the murder of debtor Rohit, fabricating the circumstances to appear as a fatal accident. Arjun's subsequent capture exposed a tale of intrigue involving deception and longstanding financial grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

 India
2
Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

 India
4
Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026