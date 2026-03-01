Tragedy Strikes Austin's Nightlife: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

The bustling nightlife in downtown Austin was shattered when a violent shooting erupted at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden, early Sunday morning, taking the lives of three individuals, including the suspected gunman, and injuring at least 14 others.

According to local law enforcement, a suspect armed with a long rifle and a handgun opened fire just before 2 a.m. The Austin Police Department responded within minutes of the initial emergency call, neutralizing the threat by fatally shooting the suspect at the scene. Among the injured, three people remain in critical condition at nearby medical facilities.

While the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force has joined the case, the shooter's motive remains unclear. Mayor Kirk Watson praised the police for their prompt response, potentially preventing further fatalities. An internal review is underway as the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

