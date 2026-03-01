Left Menu

U.S. Navy Sinks Iranian Corvette in Gulf of Oman

The U.S. military announced it has sunk an Iranian warship in the Gulf of Oman and demanded Iranian forces abandon their positions. The action, part of ongoing U.S. operations overseen by the Central Command, followed a directive from President Trump urging Iranian troops to lay down their arms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • United States

In a significant escalation of tensions, the U.S. military announced on Sunday that it has sunk an Iranian warship, urging Iranian forces to disarm. The announcement comes as part of a broader set of U.S. operations targeting Iran.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed the sinking of the Jamaran-class corvette at a Chah Bahar pier in the Gulf of Oman. This marks a critical point in the ongoing confrontations between the two nations.

In a social media post, Central Command echoed remarks made by President Donald Trump, calling for Iran's armed forces, including the Revolutionary Guards Corps and police, to lay down their weapons and abandon ship.

