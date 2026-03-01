U.S. Navy Sinks Iranian Corvette in Gulf of Oman

In a significant escalation of tensions, the U.S. military announced on Sunday that it has sunk an Iranian warship, urging Iranian forces to disarm. The announcement comes as part of a broader set of U.S. operations targeting Iran.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed the sinking of the Jamaran-class corvette at a Chah Bahar pier in the Gulf of Oman. This marks a critical point in the ongoing confrontations between the two nations.

In a social media post, Central Command echoed remarks made by President Donald Trump, calling for Iran's armed forces, including the Revolutionary Guards Corps and police, to lay down their weapons and abandon ship.

(With inputs from agencies.)