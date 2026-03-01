U.S. Navy Sinks Iranian Corvette in Gulf of Oman
The U.S. military announced it has sunk an Iranian warship in the Gulf of Oman and demanded Iranian forces abandon their positions. The action, part of ongoing U.S. operations overseen by the Central Command, followed a directive from President Trump urging Iranian troops to lay down their arms.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant escalation of tensions, the U.S. military announced on Sunday that it has sunk an Iranian warship, urging Iranian forces to disarm. The announcement comes as part of a broader set of U.S. operations targeting Iran.
The U.S. Central Command confirmed the sinking of the Jamaran-class corvette at a Chah Bahar pier in the Gulf of Oman. This marks a critical point in the ongoing confrontations between the two nations.
In a social media post, Central Command echoed remarks made by President Donald Trump, calling for Iran's armed forces, including the Revolutionary Guards Corps and police, to lay down their weapons and abandon ship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Military Strategy on Iran: 'Ahead of Schedule'
Crisis Response: Modi Leads CCS Meeting Amid Iran Tensions
Missile Strike in Beit Shemesh Sparks Chaos Amid US-Israel-Iran Tensions
Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death
Trump's Political Dilemmas Amidst International Strikes and Domestic Challenges