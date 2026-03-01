Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Voter List Purge in West Bengal

A TMC-leaning group accuses the Election Commission of a 'planned purge,' claiming conspiratorial efforts to remove 1.25 crore names from West Bengal's electoral rolls during the SIR revision. The organization argues this lacks transparency and unfairly burdens citizens to prove their voting legitimacy amidst alleged targeting of select districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Accusations are flying as a TMC-leaning civil society organization, Desh Bachao Ganmancha, claims a 'sinister conspiracy' by the Election Commission to remove 1.25 crore names from West Bengal's electoral rolls. The group alleges this is conducted under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Former state labor and agriculture minister, Purnendu Bose, highlighted the alleged lack of transparency in the removal process, questioning the basis on which names are being struck off. Bose argues that ordinary citizens are unfairly tasked with proving their legitimacy as voters, a responsibility that should lie with the Election Commission.

Critics, including senior academic Syed Tanveer Nasreen, accuse the commission of targeting districts with significant minority populations, notably North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Malda, Murshidabad, and Purba Bardhaman. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced plans to protest the deletions on March 6, raising the stakes in this escalating controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

