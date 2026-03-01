U.S. Service Members Suffer First Fatalities in Escalating Conflict with Iran

Three U.S. service members have tragically lost their lives, and five more are seriously wounded, marking the first American casualties in the ongoing operations against Iran. This was announced on Sunday by the U.S. military amid intensifying strikes involving the U.S. and Israel against Iran, a situation already fraught with unpredictability and high stakes.

The growing conflict has resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while U.S. Central Command assured that major combat operations continue. Despite several individuals sustaining minor injuries, specifics about the attacks remain undisclosed, though Iran's Revolutionary Guards have reportedly unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones in the region.

On Sunday, Iran claimed an attack on the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, though Central Command confirmed the vessel was unharmed. The first fatalities of the U.S. military under President Donald Trump's new term underscore the volatile nature of this confrontation, following previous U.S. actions in Iran and Venezuela without casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)