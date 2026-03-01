Family Dispute Erupts into Hospital Knife Attack in Delhi
A family dispute escalated into a violent confrontation at a hospital in Delhi, leaving three men injured. Wasim and his brother allegedly attacked their in-laws with knives. Police arrested four suspects, confiscating weapons and a scooter used in the attack. Reports indicate a premeditated assault.
- Country:
- India
A family dispute turned violent at a central Delhi hospital, resulting in injuries to three men. Reports indicate that the altercation began when Wasim, 31, visited his hospitalized wife, clashing with his brother-in-law. The confrontation escalated when Wasim called his brother Faeem, 33, who arrived with friends Salman and Md Ali.
The group allegedly attacked Wasim's brother-in-law with knives, an assault that also injured the woman's father and uncle. Faeem later confessed to planning the attack, coordinating with Salman and Ali to bring knives to the scene. The police have registered a case under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Wasim and his accomplices, all from Chandni Mahal, have been arrested. Authorities seized two button-operated knives, a locally made knife, and a scooter used by the attackers. The victims' medical reports and statements have contributed to the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mastermind of Multi-State Job Scam Nabbed by Delhi Police
Youth Congress Protest Sparks Police Inquiry
Sri Lankan Police Warn Against Fuel Hoarding Amidst Middle East Tensions
Rajasthan Police Launches Tech Initiative for Women's Safety
17 persons killed, 18 injured in blast in explosives factory at Katol in Nagpur district: Police.