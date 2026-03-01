Family Dispute Erupts into Hospital Knife Attack in Delhi

A family dispute turned violent at a central Delhi hospital, resulting in injuries to three men. Reports indicate that the altercation began when Wasim, 31, visited his hospitalized wife, clashing with his brother-in-law. The confrontation escalated when Wasim called his brother Faeem, 33, who arrived with friends Salman and Md Ali.

The group allegedly attacked Wasim's brother-in-law with knives, an assault that also injured the woman's father and uncle. Faeem later confessed to planning the attack, coordinating with Salman and Ali to bring knives to the scene. The police have registered a case under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Wasim and his accomplices, all from Chandni Mahal, have been arrested. Authorities seized two button-operated knives, a locally made knife, and a scooter used by the attackers. The victims' medical reports and statements have contributed to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)