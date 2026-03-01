Left Menu

Family Dispute Erupts into Hospital Knife Attack in Delhi

A family dispute escalated into a violent confrontation at a hospital in Delhi, leaving three men injured. Wasim and his brother allegedly attacked their in-laws with knives. Police arrested four suspects, confiscating weapons and a scooter used in the attack. Reports indicate a premeditated assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:09 IST
Family Dispute Erupts into Hospital Knife Attack in Delhi
fight
  • Country:
  • India

A family dispute turned violent at a central Delhi hospital, resulting in injuries to three men. Reports indicate that the altercation began when Wasim, 31, visited his hospitalized wife, clashing with his brother-in-law. The confrontation escalated when Wasim called his brother Faeem, 33, who arrived with friends Salman and Md Ali.

The group allegedly attacked Wasim's brother-in-law with knives, an assault that also injured the woman's father and uncle. Faeem later confessed to planning the attack, coordinating with Salman and Ali to bring knives to the scene. The police have registered a case under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Wasim and his accomplices, all from Chandni Mahal, have been arrested. Authorities seized two button-operated knives, a locally made knife, and a scooter used by the attackers. The victims' medical reports and statements have contributed to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Political Drama: Gupta vs. Kejriwal

Delhi Political Drama: Gupta vs. Kejriwal

 India
2
Global Protests Erupt After Khamenei's Death: Unrest in Pakistan and Iraq

Global Protests Erupt After Khamenei's Death: Unrest in Pakistan and Iraq

 Global
3
U.S. Forces Take Down Iranian Warships: Trump's Bold Claim

U.S. Forces Take Down Iranian Warships: Trump's Bold Claim

 United States
4
Hapag-Lloyd Imposes War Risk Surcharge Amid Gulf Tensions

Hapag-Lloyd Imposes War Risk Surcharge Amid Gulf Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026