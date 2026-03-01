Left Menu

Dissatisfaction Grows: U.S. Public's Division on Military Action

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals only 27% of Americans approve of the recent U.S. strikes that killed Iran’s leader, while 43% disapprove. Many respondents criticize President Trump’s readiness to use military force, with 56% feeling he is too eager. The poll surveyed 1,282 U.S. adults nationwide.

In a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, only one in four Americans showed approval of the U.S. strikes that led to the death of Iran's leader on Saturday. This poll has highlighted significant public discontent, with a striking 43% disapproving and 29% uncertain about the military actions.

The data indicates a growing sentiment against the current administration's military strategies, with more than half the respondents, precisely 56%, expressing concerns over President Donald Trump's inclination toward using military force for advancing U.S. interests. Alarmingly, this apprehension is shared across political lines, including 87% of Democrats and 23% of Republicans.

The survey compiled responses from 1,282 U.S. adults nationwide shortly after the strikes commenced, carrying a margin of error of three percentage points. These results reflect a populace wary of international military engagements initiated by their government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

