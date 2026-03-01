France and Lebanon Delay Key Conference Amid Regional Strikes
The Elysee Palace announced the postponement of a planned conference on the Lebanese army from March to April due to U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. The conference aims to gather international support for Lebanon's armed and internal security forces, emphasizing the importance of Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:33 IST
- Country:
- France
The Elysee Palace announced on Sunday that France and Lebanon are postponing a key conference initially set for March 5 to April. This delay follows U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, raising regional tensions.
France, which once colonized Lebanon, seeks to gather international backing for Lebanon's military and internal security forces during the conference.
The statement highlighted the critical need to maintain Lebanon's stability, support its legitimate institutions, and ensure the full restoration of its sovereignty amidst the gravity of the regional situation.
ALSO READ
We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability: PM Modi to UAE president.
Tamil Nadu Government Sets Up Support System Amid West Asia Tensions
Strong empowered youth foundation for growth, working to support their dreams, says PM Modi, underscores new amenities at NIT Karaikkal.
Zelenskyy Supports Strikes on Iran Amid Rising Tensions
Middle East situation: Govt asks airport operators to enhance coordination with airlines for passenger amenities, crew logistics support.