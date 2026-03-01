France and Lebanon Delay Key Conference Amid Regional Strikes

The Elysee Palace announced on Sunday that France and Lebanon are postponing a key conference initially set for March 5 to April. This delay follows U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, raising regional tensions.

France, which once colonized Lebanon, seeks to gather international backing for Lebanon's military and internal security forces during the conference.

The statement highlighted the critical need to maintain Lebanon's stability, support its legitimate institutions, and ensure the full restoration of its sovereignty amidst the gravity of the regional situation.