Left Menu

France and Lebanon Delay Key Conference Amid Regional Strikes

The Elysee Palace announced the postponement of a planned conference on the Lebanese army from March to April due to U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. The conference aims to gather international support for Lebanon's armed and internal security forces, emphasizing the importance of Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:33 IST
France and Lebanon Delay Key Conference Amid Regional Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The Elysee Palace announced on Sunday that France and Lebanon are postponing a key conference initially set for March 5 to April. This delay follows U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, raising regional tensions.

France, which once colonized Lebanon, seeks to gather international backing for Lebanon's military and internal security forces during the conference.

The statement highlighted the critical need to maintain Lebanon's stability, support its legitimate institutions, and ensure the full restoration of its sovereignty amidst the gravity of the regional situation.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions in the Gulf: Maritime Threats Rise Amidst US-Iran Conflict

Escalating Tensions in the Gulf: Maritime Threats Rise Amidst US-Iran Confli...

 Global
2
Tensions Erupt in Pakistan: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Tensions Erupt in Pakistan: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 Global
3
Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

Israel's Covert Strategy to Incite Change in Iran

 Israel
4
Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

Sunday Sports Frenzy: Key Moves and Highlights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026