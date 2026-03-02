Left Menu

Hezbollah's Escalation Sparks Regional Tensions

Hezbollah attacked Israel to avenge Iran's Supreme Leader's death, sparking Israeli retaliations on Beirut. Lebanese leaders condemned the involvement, fearing a regional war. The expanding conflict resulted in casualties and prompted evacuations, despite Lebanese efforts for peace. The crisis revives Lebanon's debate on Hezbollah's disarmament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:28 IST
Hezbollah launched an attack on Israel on Monday, aiming to avenge the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. This aggressive move led Israel to retaliate with strikes on Beirut, creating tensions with Lebanese leaders who seek to distance Lebanon from escalating regional conflict.

The aftermath of Israeli strikes on Hezbollah-dominated areas in southern Beirut and Lebanon resulted in 31 deaths, the Lebanese health ministry confirmed. As panic ensued, residents fled densely populated areas, jamming roads with both pedestrians and vehicles. The violence marks an alarming expansion of the conflict that has embroiled the Middle East since the recent U.S. and Israeli offensive against Iran.

Israeli authorities squarely blamed Hezbollah for stepping up tensions. The group's declaration of launching rockets and drones to avenge Khamenei's blood only fueled Israeli military aggression. Despite the high-stakes confrontations, reports indicated no injuries or damage within Israel, underscoring the intense yet contained nature of the clashes.

