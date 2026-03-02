Yukos Investors Win Court Battle: Enforce $65 Billion Award Against Russia
Former Yukos investors can now pursue enforcement of a $65 billion arbitration award against Russia, as ruled by London's High Court. The decision follows a prolonged legal battle against accusations and appeals from Russia, which has claimed the awards are tainted by fraud from Yukos' previous owners.
Former Yukos investors have secured the right to pursue enforcement of an arbitration award against Russia, now valued over $65 billion, as London's High Court ruled on Monday.
Three ex-Yukos shareholders, Hulley Enterprises, Yukos Universal, and Veteran Petroleum, were initially awarded just over $50 billion in 2014 by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague. The tribunal found that Russia unlawfully expropriated Yukos following the imprisonment of former owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
Russia, which contests the jurisdiction of the arbitration, faced legal challenges in multiple countries. The recent ruling by Judge Robert Bright dismissed Russia's objections, stating their claims of fraud do not constitute a viable defense.
