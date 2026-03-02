Yukos Investors Win Court Battle: Enforce $65 Billion Award Against Russia

Former Yukos investors have secured the right to pursue enforcement of an arbitration award against Russia, now valued over $65 billion, as London's High Court ruled on Monday.

Three ex-Yukos shareholders, Hulley Enterprises, Yukos Universal, and Veteran Petroleum, were initially awarded just over $50 billion in 2014 by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague. The tribunal found that Russia unlawfully expropriated Yukos following the imprisonment of former owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Russia, which contests the jurisdiction of the arbitration, faced legal challenges in multiple countries. The recent ruling by Judge Robert Bright dismissed Russia's objections, stating their claims of fraud do not constitute a viable defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)