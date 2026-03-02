Decade-Long Fraud Uncovered: Arrest in ONGC Job Scam

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police arrested Narendra Manguruji Maundekar in Gujarat on charges of conducting a decade-long job fraud scheme. Maundekar is accused of deceiving retired railway officer Jayprakash Tamore out of Rs 17 lakh by promising a prestigious ONGC job for Tamore's son.

Maundekar and his accomplice, Sandeep Jadhav, allegedly posed as senior ONGC officials, reassuring victims with a veneer of credibility. Despite initial steps towards employment, including a medical exam for Tamore's son, the promised job never materialized.

The deception came to light when a refund cheque bounced, prompting a 2025 fraud investigation. Maundekar has reportedly confessed, and police are probing further potential victims ensnared in this elaborate scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)