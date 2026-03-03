Gaza Faces Imminent Crisis As Fuel And Food Supplies Dwindle

Gaza is teetering on the brink of a severe humanitarian crisis as its fuel and food reserves rapidly deplete. This follows a blockade by Israeli forces, citing security concerns amidst escalating conflicts involving Iran and the United States. All Gaza border crossings were closed following weekend airstrikes.

Late Monday, Israeli authorities announced plans to reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing on Tuesday for a phased introduction of humanitarian aid. However, the extent and timing of these deliveries remain unclear, leaving Gaza's heavily dependent fuel and food supplies critically low.

The situation is dire, with fears that essential services like hospitals and sanitation could soon face severe disruptions. The Palestinian population, already strained by internal displacement due to ongoing conflicts with Hamas, fears a possible return to famine conditions experienced last year.

