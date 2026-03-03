Loco Pilot's Desperate Act Highlights Railway Leave Policies

In a dramatic protest against denied sick leave, a loco pilot in the Lucknow Rail Division undressed before a senior officer, displaying unhealed wounds from recent piles surgery, according to reports from the loco staff union.

The incident involving pilot Rajesh Meena sparked widespread outrage after video footage circulated among railway employees, highlighting alleged inhumane treatment by the administration. Meena, a member of the Scheduled Tribe community, attempted to use his medical condition to persuade Chief Crew Controller Ratan Kumar but was denied leave.

Despite producing extensive medical documentation, the requests were initially overlooked until a union leader intervened. The All India Loco Running Staff Association has demanded action against the officer involved, amplifying calls for better leave policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)