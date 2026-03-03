Left Menu

Loco Pilot's Desperate Act Highlights Railway Leave Policies

A loco pilot undressed before a senior officer to show unhealed surgical wounds after being denied sick leave, leading to outrage among railway staff. Despite evidence of his medical condition, initial leave requests were refused. The incident, now widely circulated on social media, emphasizes issues with railway leave policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:22 IST
Loco Pilot's Desperate Act Highlights Railway Leave Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic protest against denied sick leave, a loco pilot in the Lucknow Rail Division undressed before a senior officer, displaying unhealed wounds from recent piles surgery, according to reports from the loco staff union.

The incident involving pilot Rajesh Meena sparked widespread outrage after video footage circulated among railway employees, highlighting alleged inhumane treatment by the administration. Meena, a member of the Scheduled Tribe community, attempted to use his medical condition to persuade Chief Crew Controller Ratan Kumar but was denied leave.

Despite producing extensive medical documentation, the requests were initially overlooked until a union leader intervened. The All India Loco Running Staff Association has demanded action against the officer involved, amplifying calls for better leave policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

 Global
3
Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Global Markets Impacted by U.S.-Israeli Air War Against Iran

Tensions Escalate: Global Markets Impacted by U.S.-Israeli Air War Against I...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026