British Couple's Ordeal: Evin Prison Under Siege in Iran

A British couple, detained in Iran's Evin prison on espionage charges, face worsening conditions amid intensified conflict in Tehran. Bombs have struck near the prison, damaging their wing and raising security concerns. With no recent consular access, their family fears for their safety and access to basic supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A British couple detained in Tehran's Evin prison have reported harrowing conditions as conflict escalates around the Iranian capital. Their son, Joe Bennett, shared that explosions have damaged their prison wing, exacerbating fears for their safety amid ongoing hostilities.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, sentenced to 10 years on espionage charges they deny, are caught in a dire situation as bombings in the vicinity of Evin prison continue. Communication with family is limited, and the atmosphere inside the prison grows increasingly tense, with more detainees arriving following city protests.

Concerns extend to basic necessities, as uncertainty looms over supply lines for food and water. Despite the British government's contact, the family laments the lack of consular access and meaningful plans for securing their release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

