British Couple's Ordeal: Evin Prison Under Siege in Iran

A British couple detained in Tehran's Evin prison have reported harrowing conditions as conflict escalates around the Iranian capital. Their son, Joe Bennett, shared that explosions have damaged their prison wing, exacerbating fears for their safety amid ongoing hostilities.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, sentenced to 10 years on espionage charges they deny, are caught in a dire situation as bombings in the vicinity of Evin prison continue. Communication with family is limited, and the atmosphere inside the prison grows increasingly tense, with more detainees arriving following city protests.

Concerns extend to basic necessities, as uncertainty looms over supply lines for food and water. Despite the British government's contact, the family laments the lack of consular access and meaningful plans for securing their release.

