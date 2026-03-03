₹13,000 Crore for Bio-Pharma SHAKTI and Chemical Parks signals as a strategic bet on India’s future: J P Nadda

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri J P Nadda has described the Budgetary provision of ₹13,000 crore for the Bio-Pharma SHAKTI Mission and three dedicated Chemical Parks as a “strategic bet on India’s future,” positioning the country for the next phase of high-value manufacturing and global competitiveness.

Addressing the second post-Budget Webinar on the theme “Sustaining and Strengthening Economic Growth,” the Minister underscored that Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), as highlighted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, serve as gateways to Viksit Bharat and open new avenues for Indian industries to expand globally.

From Generics to Biologics: The Next Growth Frontier

Highlighting India’s transformation into the “Pharmacy of the World” through generic medicines, Shri Nadda noted that the global pharmaceutical landscape is shifting rapidly toward biologics.

By 2035, 40% of medicines globally are expected to be biologics. Additionally, patents worth $300 billion are set to expire by 2030, presenting a significant opportunity for emerging markets.

“Now is the time to move towards biologics,” the Minister said, affirming India’s commitment to meeting this challenge through the Bio-Pharma SHAKTI Mission.

A budget allocation of ₹10,000 crore has been earmarked for the mission over the next five years. Even securing a 1% share of the global biosimilars market, he noted, could translate into an annual opportunity of ₹2 lakh crore for India.

Strengthening Research Ecosystems and Regulatory Capacity

Shri Nadda emphasized the need to reinforce institutions such as the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) by integrating them more closely with talent and skill development initiatives.

To expand research and innovation capacity, the Minister announced plans to develop 1,000 clinical trial sites across the country, significantly enhancing India’s capabilities in advanced drug development.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to ensure faster regulatory approvals and support the growth of biosimilars and fermentation-based drug manufacturing.

Streamlined regulatory processes, he noted, are essential to building a globally competitive bio-pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Revitalizing the Chemical Sector through Infrastructure Investment

Turning to the chemical sector, Shri Nadda highlighted that India’s chemical industry currently generates output worth ₹19.4 lakh crore and has strong presence in segments such as dyes and agrochemicals. However, its global share stands at only 3%.

Identifying infrastructure gaps as a key constraint, the Minister announced ₹3,300 crore for the development of three dedicated world-class chemical parks.

These parks will feature:

Plug-and-play utilities

Advanced effluent treatment systems

Integrated logistics infrastructure

Built-in safety mechanisms

The model is expected to reduce costs by 20–40% through industrial symbiosis and promote a circular economy by design.

Shri Nadda outlined an ambitious roadmap to increase India’s global chemical sector share to 5–6% by 2030 and achieve a $1 trillion turnover by 2040.

Collective Ownership for Sustained Growth

The Minister underscored that sustained economic growth requires collective ownership and shared responsibility among stakeholders. He described the webinar itself as a living example of coordinated engagement between policymakers, industry leaders, financial institutions, and domain experts.

“Progress cannot be achieved through isolated efforts,” Shri Nadda said, calling for deeper collaboration across ministries, state governments, and industry players.

He appreciated the deliberations during the session, describing them as a constructive contribution toward the effective implementation of Budget 2026–27 announcements.

The webinar, second in the Budget series, brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on strategies to accelerate India’s growth trajectory and translate fiscal announcements into tangible industrial expansion.

With targeted investments in biologics and chemical manufacturing infrastructure, the government has signalled its intent to move India up the value chain in pharmaceuticals and chemicals, positioning the country as a global innovation and manufacturing hub.