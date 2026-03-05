Ecuador and US Join Forces Against Narco-Terrorism

Ecuador and the United States have embarked on a joint military operation against organized crime groups within the South American nation. Although specific details about the location and scope of these efforts have not been disclosed, the initiative is hailed as a significant cooperation in combating narco-terrorism.

A video statement from the US Southern Command highlighted the collaborative effort, showing footage of a helicopter but leaving much of the operation's specifics to speculation. General Henry Delgado of Ecuador's Joint Command confirmed operations had commenced but refrained from offering further details.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa emphasized the importance of these operations for national security, pointing to mounting violence linked to drug trafficking as a pivotal concern. Ecuador serves as a crucial logistical hub in the global drug trade, particularly along its northern border with Colombia.

