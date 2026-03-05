Left Menu

High-Profile Baramati Crash Investigation: VSR Ventures Under Scrutiny

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department is scrutinizing VSR Ventures over the Baramati aircraft crash that claimed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's life. With preliminary findings by the AAIB pointing to visibility issues and alleged negligence, calls for deeper inquiries are mounting alongside allegations of attempts to shield VSR Ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:15 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department is currently interrogating senior officials of VSR Ventures, the company responsible for operating the aircraft involved in the tragic Baramati crash that resulted in the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. While details remain sparse, the inquiry focuses on potential sabotage or criminal negligence.

Preliminary findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) indicate that visibility during the crash was suboptimal. Additionally, runway conditions were reportedly poor, with fading marks and loose gravel cited as concerns. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has suggested ongoing efforts to protect VSR Ventures and feels vindicated by the AAIB's report.

Amid mounting pressure, Jay Pawar, Ajit Pawar's son, shared a video allegedly showing VSR Ventures' owner dozing during a flight, demanding his immediate arrest and that the company's aircraft be grounded pending further investigation.

