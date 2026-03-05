WHO Alerts on Attacks Against Health Infrastructure in Iran

The World Health Organization (WHO) has verified 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran, connected to a U.S.-Israeli campaign, as announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The attacks have tragically resulted in the deaths of four healthcare workers and injuries to 25 others.

Additionally, four ambulances were targeted, and hospitals in Iran reported minor damage due to nearby strikes. One such hospital in Tehran had to be evacuated, according to previous reports by the U.N. health agency. Allegations have surfaced from Iran's U.N. ambassador in Geneva claiming that 10 facilities were struck by military actions.

These incidents have also affected the WHO logistics hub in Dubai, which delivers health supplies to many countries. Transportation restrictions in the region currently mean that the hub is temporarily out of service, as confirmed by Dr. Hanan Balkhy.