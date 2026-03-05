Left Menu

WHO Alerts on Attacks Against Health Infrastructure in Iran

The World Health Organization has confirmed 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran, resulting in the deaths of four healthcare workers and injuries to 25 others. In addition, four ambulances were impacted, and hospitals sustained minor damage. A WHO logistics hub is temporarily out of service due to regional transport restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:50 IST
WHO Alerts on Attacks Against Health Infrastructure in Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has verified 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran, connected to a U.S.-Israeli campaign, as announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The attacks have tragically resulted in the deaths of four healthcare workers and injuries to 25 others.

Additionally, four ambulances were targeted, and hospitals in Iran reported minor damage due to nearby strikes. One such hospital in Tehran had to be evacuated, according to previous reports by the U.N. health agency. Allegations have surfaced from Iran's U.N. ambassador in Geneva claiming that 10 facilities were struck by military actions.

These incidents have also affected the WHO logistics hub in Dubai, which delivers health supplies to many countries. Transportation restrictions in the region currently mean that the hub is temporarily out of service, as confirmed by Dr. Hanan Balkhy.

TRENDING

1
Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

 India
2
Broadcom Surges Ahead: Reinventing AI Chip Dominance

Broadcom Surges Ahead: Reinventing AI Chip Dominance

 Global
3
UK Introduces Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Departure of Failed Asylum Seekers

UK Introduces Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Departure of Failed Asylum Seek...

 United Kingdom
4
New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026