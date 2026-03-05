Shopkeeper Assaulted Over Holi Party Refusal

An incident of assault involving a shopkeeper refusing an invitation to a Holi party has led to a police case in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The shopkeeper, named Sunny Dubey, was reportedly attacked by four individuals on March 3.

The assault was said to have occurred after Dubey declined to accompany the individuals, identified in part as Nachiket Gulvi and Ritesh Gulvi, to a Holi festival celebration. The names of two additional attackers remain unknown.

An official from Shanti Nagar police station confirmed that the case has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, though no arrests have been made thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)