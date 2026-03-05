Left Menu

Shopkeeper Assaulted Over Holi Party Refusal

Four individuals have been accused of assaulting a shopkeeper, Sunny Dubey, in Bhiwandi, Thane district after he declined to join their Holi celebration. Among the accused are Nachiket Gulvi and Ritesh Gulvi, with two others unidentified. The police have registered a case, but no arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:16 IST
Shopkeeper Assaulted Over Holi Party Refusal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An incident of assault involving a shopkeeper refusing an invitation to a Holi party has led to a police case in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The shopkeeper, named Sunny Dubey, was reportedly attacked by four individuals on March 3.

The assault was said to have occurred after Dubey declined to accompany the individuals, identified in part as Nachiket Gulvi and Ritesh Gulvi, to a Holi festival celebration. The names of two additional attackers remain unknown.

An official from Shanti Nagar police station confirmed that the case has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, though no arrests have been made thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Finland Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Geopolitical Tensions

India and Finland Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 India
2
Tragic Plunge: Controversy Surrounds Young Man's Death

Tragic Plunge: Controversy Surrounds Young Man's Death

 India
3
Crackdown on Child Begging Ring: Five Arrested in Berhampur

Crackdown on Child Begging Ring: Five Arrested in Berhampur

 India
4
Kerala High Court Thwarts Ex-Minister's Bid to Contest Polls Amid Conviction

Kerala High Court Thwarts Ex-Minister's Bid to Contest Polls Amid Conviction

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026