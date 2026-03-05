Left Menu

Punjab Government's 24/7 Lifeline for Stranded Citizens in West Asia

The Punjab government has initiated measures to ensure the safe return of Punjabis stranded in conflict zones in West Asia. This includes establishing a round-the-clock helpline under the supervision of senior officials. The initiative aims to coordinate evacuation efforts and provide support to affected families.

The Punjab government has taken decisive action to aid Punjabis stranded in the conflict-affected regions of West Asia. Senior officials have been assigned to oversee the safety and repatriation process.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched a 24/7 helpline, led by Additional Director General of Police R K Jaiswal, to assist stranded citizens. Vimal Setia, Secretary of Department of Home Affairs, is coordinating efforts, liaising with India's Ministry of External Affairs, and ensuring communication with affected families.

These efforts underline the government's commitment to supporting residents caught in this unforeseen crisis, pledging extensive assistance for those stuck in the Middle East and ensuring prompt escalation of critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

