Gurugram Court Imprisons Officers in Corruption Case

A court in Gurugram has handed down four-year prison sentences to an irrigation department executive engineer and a computer operator, following a corruption case initiated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last December.

Judge Sunil Chauhan also imposed fines of Rs 5,000 each on engineer Naveen Kumar Yadav and operator Chandrashekhar. The convictions were based on evidence that Yadav demanded a bribe for approving a Haryana Engineering Works Portal contractor licence, which Chandrashekhar accepted.

The ACB caught Chandrashekhar red-handed, leading to the duo being convicted under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC. Both men were sentenced after the court reviewed witness testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)