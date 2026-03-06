Left Menu

Three Australians were aboard US submarine that sunk Iranian ship, PM Albanese says

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said ​on Friday that three ​Australian defence personnel were on ‌board a ​United States submarine that sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo in the Indian Ocean, ‌but stressed they did not take part in the attack.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-03-2026 06:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 06:27 IST
Three Australians were aboard US submarine that sunk Iranian ship, PM Albanese says
  • Country:
  • Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said ​on Friday that three ​Australian defence personnel were on ‌board a ​United States submarine that sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo in the Indian Ocean, ‌but stressed they did not take part in the attack. The strike, which occured off the southern coast of Sri Lanka this week, marked the ‌first time since World War Two that the United States has ‌sunk an enemy vessel with a torpedo. Sri Lankan authorities recovered the bodies of 87 sailors.

* Albanese told Sky News the Australians were on board as part ⁠of ​training linked to ⁠the AUKUS defence pact between Australia, the U.S. and Britain, designed to help Australia acquire ⁠and build nuclear-powered submarines. * No Australian personnel have participated in any offensive action ​against Iran, Albanese said.

* "These are long-standing third country arrangements that have ⁠been in place for a long period of time," Albanese said. * Australia, ⁠a ​close U.S. ally, has ruled out any military role in the conflict, but has said it would support efforts aimed at preventing ⁠Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

* The conflict in the Middle ⁠East escalated on ⁠Thursday, with with U.S. and Israeli jets hitting multiple areas across Iran, while Gulf cities came under renewed ‌bombardment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 4-Shell signs oil and gas, exploration agreements with Venezuela

UPDATE 4-Shell signs oil and gas, exploration agreements with Venezuela

 Global
2
Falling Ukrainian drone injures nine in Sevastopol in Russian-held Crimea, governor says

Falling Ukrainian drone injures nine in Sevastopol in Russian-held Crimea, g...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Anthropic Received Letter From DoW Confirming Being Designated As A 'Supply Chain Risk'

BRIEF-Anthropic Received Letter From DoW Confirming Being Designated As A 'S...

 Global
4
US House narrowly rejects war powers resolution to halt Trump's attacks on Iran

US House narrowly rejects war powers resolution to halt Trump's attacks on I...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026