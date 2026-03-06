Tensions Surge as US-Iran Conflict Escalates with Naval Incident

The sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena by a US submarine off Sri Lanka's coast has dramatically escalated tensions between the United States and Iran. Iran condemned the attack, emphasizing that the unarmed vessel was returning from a multilateral naval exercise in India. At least 87 Iranian sailors lost their lives, marking a significant deterioration in US-Iran relations beyond the Persian Gulf.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, criticized the strike as a serious violation of international norms. Speaking in India, Khatibzadeh described Iran's position as one of 'ultimate resistance against the aggressor,' asserting that the attack represents reckless behavior by the US and Israel. He emphasized the importance of standing against such acts to uphold international law.

Iran has since launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli and American military bases in the Gulf region. The intensifying conflict involves multiple countries and raises the specter of an extended war in West Asia. As diplomatic tensions rise, regional stability appears increasingly precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)