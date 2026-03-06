Controversy Over US-Iran Naval Clash Intensifies

Government sources on Friday categorically refuted the claims that the Indian Navy provided intelligence to the US, contributing to the sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena. These allegations have been deemed 'baseless and preposterous,' with officials affirming that no such information was exchanged.

The incident occurred when a US military submarine sank the Iranian warship off Sri Lankan shores on Wednesday. The aggressive move resulted in the tragic loss of 87 Iranian sailors and has intensified diplomatic strains between the US and Iran.

This violent escalation comes in the aftermath of Iran's participation in the Milan multilateral naval exercise, hosted by India. The repercussions underscore the persisting volatility and growing hostilities outside the traditional sphere of the Persian Gulf.

(With inputs from agencies.)