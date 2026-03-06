Andhra Pradesh Targets Children's Social Media Use
Andhra Pradesh is set to ban social media for children under 13 within 90 days, with a potential extension to those aged 13 to 16. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed this during an assembly address, following a similar move by the Karnataka government.
The Andhra Pradesh government is poised to prohibit social media access for children under 13, with an implementation deadline of 90 days, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Friday.
During his address to the Assembly, Naidu emphasized that active discussions are underway to decide on an extension of this prohibition to teenagers aged 13 to 16.
This decision echoes a similar initiative previously declared by the Karnataka government, as both states aim to bolster children's online safety and digital well-being.
