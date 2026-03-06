Andhra Pradesh Targets Children's Social Media Use

The Andhra Pradesh government is poised to prohibit social media access for children under 13, with an implementation deadline of 90 days, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Friday.

During his address to the Assembly, Naidu emphasized that active discussions are underway to decide on an extension of this prohibition to teenagers aged 13 to 16.

This decision echoes a similar initiative previously declared by the Karnataka government, as both states aim to bolster children's online safety and digital well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)