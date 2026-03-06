Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Targets Children's Social Media Use

Andhra Pradesh is set to ban social media for children under 13 within 90 days, with a potential extension to those aged 13 to 16. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed this during an assembly address, following a similar move by the Karnataka government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh Targets Children's Social Media Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government is poised to prohibit social media access for children under 13, with an implementation deadline of 90 days, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Friday.

During his address to the Assembly, Naidu emphasized that active discussions are underway to decide on an extension of this prohibition to teenagers aged 13 to 16.

This decision echoes a similar initiative previously declared by the Karnataka government, as both states aim to bolster children's online safety and digital well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections

Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections

 Nepal
2
Maharashtra budget fulfils Mahayuti's promise of farm loan waiver made ahead of 2024 assembly polls: Fadnavis.

Maharashtra budget fulfils Mahayuti's promise of farm loan waiver made ahead...

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Crucial Bills for State Development

Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Crucial Bills for State Development

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Regulate Social Media Use Among Minors

Andhra Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Regulate Social Media Use Among Minors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026