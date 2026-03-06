Delhi's Paralegal Volunteer Deployment Remains Sparse Amid Court Concerns

In Delhi, a mere 50 of the city's 194 police stations are equipped with paralegal volunteers, a significant shortcoming exposed by a recent RTI query. Despite a Supreme Court mandate, the deployment of these volunteers, crucial in POCSO cases, remains alarmingly sparse.

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) data highlights this gap, showing that these volunteers operate in three eight-hour shifts at stations, yet are rarely utilized in child protection cases. In 2025, only one POCSO case saw paralegal volunteer involvement, underscoring their underutilization in such sensitive scenarios.

Despite the dire need, DSLSA conducted five training programs, educating 661 paralegal volunteers on laws related to POCSO. The Supreme Court has urged states and Union territories to address these gaps, ensuring that trained personnel are available to support child victims during investigations and trials.

