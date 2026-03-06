Left Menu

Gujarat Deputy CM's Call: Support 'Trapped Daughters'

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi urged women to support those falling victim to men using fake identities. Speaking at Rameshwar Mahadev Temple, he emphasized rescuing 'trapped daughters' and stressed the state's commitment to addressing such issues. He also participated in a development meeting in Vadodara.

Addressing attendees at the Rameshwar Mahadev Temple, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi made a compelling call to action, urging women to support others who have fallen prey to deceitful men using fake identities.

Without explicitly mentioning the controversial term 'love jihad,' Sanghavi highlighted the state's commitment to protecting women and ensuring justice through strict law enforcement. He cited recent successes in rescuing victimized women across various districts.

Later, at the Vadodara collector's office, Sanghavi partook in the District Planning Committee meeting, approving current year plans and discussing future development goals to maximize district benefits.

