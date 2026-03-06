U.S. Government Refuses Refund on Illegal Tariffs Despite Supreme Court Ruling

In a surprising move, the U.S. government has opted not to refund over $130 billion collected through tariffs that the Supreme Court recently ruled as illegal, as per a report from the Financial Times. Customs officials are denying requests for repayments, sending businesses into a legal scramble.

The controversial tariffs, imposed under the emergency powers of former President Donald Trump, have become a point of contention. Despite a U.S. trade court judge's order to issue refunds, many companies find themselves unable to recover the duties, as Customs and Border Protection continues to reject submissions and suspend protests.

This situation leaves businesses in uncertainty, with no clear guidance available. The White House and CBP have yet to comment, as Reuters reports an inability to verify the information. The ongoing dispute is bound to escalate, with billions of dollars at stake.

