U.S. Government Refuses Refund on Illegal Tariffs Despite Supreme Court Ruling

The U.S. government is refusing to refund $130 billion in tariffs deemed illegal by the Supreme Court. With no guidance for refunds, customs officials are rejecting companies' appeals, creating confusion and prompting more legal disputes. A trade court judge has ordered the payment of refunds, but challenges remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, the U.S. government has opted not to refund over $130 billion collected through tariffs that the Supreme Court recently ruled as illegal, as per a report from the Financial Times. Customs officials are denying requests for repayments, sending businesses into a legal scramble.

The controversial tariffs, imposed under the emergency powers of former President Donald Trump, have become a point of contention. Despite a U.S. trade court judge's order to issue refunds, many companies find themselves unable to recover the duties, as Customs and Border Protection continues to reject submissions and suspend protests.

This situation leaves businesses in uncertainty, with no clear guidance available. The White House and CBP have yet to comment, as Reuters reports an inability to verify the information. The ongoing dispute is bound to escalate, with billions of dollars at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

