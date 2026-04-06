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Adani's Controversial Acquisition: Supreme Court Ruling and Vedanta's Appeal

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the implementation of Adani Group's Rs 14,535-crore acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL). Despite this, the court has ensured that no major policy decisions are made by JAL's monitoring committee without the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's approval. The case, involving opposition from Vedanta Ltd, will proceed to a final hearing on April 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:57 IST
Adani's Controversial Acquisition: Supreme Court Ruling and Vedanta's Appeal
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The Supreme Court has decided not to halt the Adani Group's Rs 14,535-crore acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL), despite opposition from Vedanta Ltd. The court added a protective measure, stating no significant policy decisions could be taken by JAL's monitoring committee without the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's consent.

Led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the bench recommended that both Adani Enterprises Ltd and Vedanta Ltd resolve their disputes in front of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which will hear the case on April 10. The highest court also urged the NCLAT to expedite proceedings and reach a resolution promptly.

Parties involved have shown disagreement over the acquisition terms, with Vedanta claiming its offer to be of higher value than Adani's. Despite the competition between major players like Adani and Vedanta, the original nod for the plan was given by the lenders' committee in favor of Adani due to its upfront payment offer and faster timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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