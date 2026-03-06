Sonja Josiah Ntuli Appointed as Mpumalanga Director of Public Prosecutions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Sonja Josiah Ntuli as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Mpumalanga, strengthening the leadership of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the province.

The Presidency announced the appointment on Thursday, stating that it was made in accordance with Section 13(1)(c) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, following the necessary consultation processes required under the legislation.

Nearly Three Decades of Legal Experience

Ntuli brings 29 years of experience in the legal profession, having served both as an attorney and a prosecutor. A significant portion of his career has been within the National Prosecuting Authority, where he has worked for 21 years in various capacities.

During his tenure at the NPA, Ntuli steadily advanced through the ranks—from district court prosecutor to Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions—demonstrating extensive expertise in criminal justice and prosecution services.

Leadership Role in Mpumalanga

Prior to this appointment, Ntuli served as the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga for nearly three years, where he oversaw prosecutorial functions in the province and played a key role in ensuring the effective administration of justice.

His formal appointment is expected to bring stability and continuity to the prosecutorial leadership in the region.

President Expresses Confidence

President Ramaphosa extended his best wishes to Ntuli, expressing confidence that he would contribute significantly to strengthening the rule of law.

“President Ramaphosa wishes Mr Ntuli well in his role of entrenching the rule of law in the province and bringing to book persons or entities that violate the law,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The appointment comes as part of ongoing efforts to reinforce the integrity and effectiveness of South Africa’s criminal justice system through experienced leadership within the National Prosecuting Authority.