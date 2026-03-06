Left Menu

Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs 1.21 Crore in Landmark Accident Case

A Delhi tribunal awarded over Rs 1.21 crore to Renuka Bisht, who lost her left leg in a 2016 road accident. The tribunal found the accident was due to negligent driving. Bisht's 75% permanent disability has significantly impacted her life. The compensation must be paid by the insurer within 30 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted over Rs 1.21 crore to Renuka Bisht, a victim of a severe road accident in 2016. The accident led to the amputation of her left leg, causing 75% permanent disability. The tribunal, led by Presiding Officer Richa Manchanda, made the decision on February 25, affirming that the collision was due to negligent driving.

Renuka Bisht, a resident of Delhi's Narela, faced life-altering consequences after a high-speed motorcycle hit her two-wheeler on March 8, 2016. As she was returning home after picking up her son from school, the collision resulted in both riders sustaining injuries, with Bisht suffering grievous harm that required the amputation of her left leg at the knee joint.

The tribunal has ordered the responsible insurer to deposit the awarded compensation within 30 days, acknowledging that the motorcycle was insured at the time of the accident. The financial award aims to address the significant loss of amenities and quality of life that Bisht faces as a result of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

