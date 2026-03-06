Left Menu

Violent Clash in Delhi: Vehicles Torched Over Holi Dispute

A clash during Holi celebrations in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, led to the death of a 26-year-old and vehicles being set on fire. The incident followed a dispute between two families. Authorities have tightened security and begun an investigation, with several arrests made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a car and motorcycle were set on fire in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Friday amid heightened security measures. The arson followed a deadly clash during Holi festivities that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.

The Delhi Fire Services responded swiftly to a 2.02 pm call reporting the blaze in JJ Colony, successfully extinguishing the flames. The police have launched an investigation to determine the culprits, as tensions soared over the death of Tarun, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a family dispute during the celebrations.

The conflict originated from coloured water splashing onto a woman, igniting a violent altercation between two families. The situation has been further exacerbated by arrests and heightened law enforcement presence to ensure peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

