Violent Clash in Delhi: Vehicles Torched Over Holi Dispute

In a disturbing incident, a car and motorcycle were set on fire in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Friday amid heightened security measures. The arson followed a deadly clash during Holi festivities that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.

The Delhi Fire Services responded swiftly to a 2.02 pm call reporting the blaze in JJ Colony, successfully extinguishing the flames. The police have launched an investigation to determine the culprits, as tensions soared over the death of Tarun, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a family dispute during the celebrations.

The conflict originated from coloured water splashing onto a woman, igniting a violent altercation between two families. The situation has been further exacerbated by arrests and heightened law enforcement presence to ensure peace in the area.

