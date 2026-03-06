German Foreign Minister Urges Caution Amid Rising Tensions

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has condemned Iran for launching what he described as "irresponsible" attacks on third countries. His statement included a pledge of nearly 100 million euros in humanitarian aid, aimed at preventing a new refugee crisis from erupting in the region.

Wadephul stated that Iran's aggressive actions against uninvolved states are "completely unjustified." Speaking beside his Dutch counterpart, he reiterated that Ukraine continues to be Germany's top security concern and called for Hungary to cease blocking financial support to Ukraine.

Germany remains committed to ensuring stability in the Middle East and protecting neighboring countries from unnecessary conflict and displacement.

