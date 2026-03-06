Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Man in 27-Year-Old Roof Collapse Case

A Delhi court acquitted Shiv Dutt, accused of negligence in a 1999 roof collapse that killed a laborer and injured others. The court found insufficient evidence to prove negligence. It directed the District Legal Services Authority to consider compensation for the victims and their families.

A Delhi court has announced the acquittal of Shiv Dutt, who faced charges of negligence in a 27-year-old roof collapse incident that resulted in the death of a laborer and injuries to others.

The event occurred on September 16, 1999, during construction work at Arjun Gali in Maujpur, northeast Delhi. Judicial Magistrate First Class Pankaj Rai presided over the case, where Dutt faced allegations under several sections of the IPC.

The court concluded that the prosecution failed to demonstrate negligence by Dutt beyond a reasonable doubt. Highlighting the state's duty towards the victims, the court suggested compensation via the District Legal Services Authority under the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme.

