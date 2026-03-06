Delhi Court Acquits Man in 27-Year-Old Roof Collapse Case

A Delhi court has announced the acquittal of Shiv Dutt, who faced charges of negligence in a 27-year-old roof collapse incident that resulted in the death of a laborer and injuries to others.

The event occurred on September 16, 1999, during construction work at Arjun Gali in Maujpur, northeast Delhi. Judicial Magistrate First Class Pankaj Rai presided over the case, where Dutt faced allegations under several sections of the IPC.

The court concluded that the prosecution failed to demonstrate negligence by Dutt beyond a reasonable doubt. Highlighting the state's duty towards the victims, the court suggested compensation via the District Legal Services Authority under the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme.