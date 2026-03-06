Life Sentence Upheld for Double Murder in Calcutta

The Calcutta High Court has confirmed the life sentence for Ram Chandra Pramanik, who was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Sampa Pramanik. The decision rejected an appeal by the convict, emphasizing that he was responsible for taking two lives in a brutal and calculated manner.

A division bench led by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha maintained the conviction handed down by the Howrah sessions court, emphasizing the gravity of the crime. Sampa Pramanik was murdered on January 21, 2014, and the court ruled that the husband was aware she was 18 weeks pregnant at the time of the murder.

Despite evidence of alcohol in the victim's system, the court said this could not justify the violence. Highlighting the brutality of the crime, the judges noted that the attack lasted 20 to 30 minutes. The Howrah court had rightfully sentenced Ram Chandra Pramanik to life in prison under Section 302 of the IPC.