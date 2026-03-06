Left Menu

Life Sentence Upheld for Double Murder in Calcutta

The Calcutta High Court confirmed a life sentence for Ram Chandra Pramanik, convicted of killing his pregnant wife. Rejecting his appeal, the court noted that he took two lives, showing reckless disregard for humanity. His conviction under Section 302 of the IPC remains unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:49 IST
Life Sentence Upheld for Double Murder in Calcutta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has confirmed the life sentence for Ram Chandra Pramanik, who was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Sampa Pramanik. The decision rejected an appeal by the convict, emphasizing that he was responsible for taking two lives in a brutal and calculated manner.

A division bench led by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha maintained the conviction handed down by the Howrah sessions court, emphasizing the gravity of the crime. Sampa Pramanik was murdered on January 21, 2014, and the court ruled that the husband was aware she was 18 weeks pregnant at the time of the murder.

Despite evidence of alcohol in the victim's system, the court said this could not justify the violence. Highlighting the brutality of the crime, the judges noted that the attack lasted 20 to 30 minutes. The Howrah court had rightfully sentenced Ram Chandra Pramanik to life in prison under Section 302 of the IPC.

TRENDING

1
From Medical Graduate to UPSC Topper: The Inspiring Journey of Anuj Agnihotri

From Medical Graduate to UPSC Topper: The Inspiring Journey of Anuj Agnihotr...

 India
2
Swiss Government Seeks Additional Funds for Fighter Jets

Swiss Government Seeks Additional Funds for Fighter Jets

 Germany
3
Election Turmoil: West Bengal's Voting Rights Under Scrutiny Amid Backlogs

Election Turmoil: West Bengal's Voting Rights Under Scrutiny Amid Backlogs

 India
4
NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026