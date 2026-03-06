Uganda's Hidden Role in South Sudan Airstrikes Unveiled by UN

A recent United Nations inquiry reveals that Uganda aided South Sudan in airstrikes responsible for civilian casualties a year ago. The attacks primarily targeted areas linked to Nuer communities, the second-largest ethnic group in South Sudan.

The UN report suggests that Ugandan troops were deployed under a bilateral security agreement to support South Sudan's President Salva Kiir against opposition forces led by Riek Machar. Despite Uganda's military denial of attacking civilians or using chemical weapons, evidence suggests extensive planning and operational integration.

Amnesty International and a UN panel of experts have criticized Uganda for violating a 2018 UN arms embargo. The ongoing military actions threaten a fragile peace deal as the conflict in South Sudan expands.