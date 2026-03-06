Left Menu

AIIMS Graduate Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025

Anuj Agnihotri, a graduate from AIIMS, has secured the top position in the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination, marking his third attempt. Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull followed in second and third places. The exam saw 958 candidates qualify, with appointments recommended for various central civil services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate from AIIMS Jodhpur, clinched the first position in the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, according to results announced by the UPSC on Friday. This marks his third attempt at the exam, succeeding with medical science as his optional subject.

The second position was secured by Rajeshwari Suve M, an Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate from Anna University, with sociology as her optional subject. Akansh Dhull from Delhi University, with commerce & accountancy as his optional subject, stood third among the top achievers.

Among the 958 recommended candidates, the top 25 comprise individuals from diverse educational backgrounds including engineering, law, and commerce. UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar extended congratulations on X, emphasizing the journey ahead for all candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

