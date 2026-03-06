AIIMS Graduate Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025

Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate from AIIMS Jodhpur, clinched the first position in the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, according to results announced by the UPSC on Friday. This marks his third attempt at the exam, succeeding with medical science as his optional subject.

The second position was secured by Rajeshwari Suve M, an Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate from Anna University, with sociology as her optional subject. Akansh Dhull from Delhi University, with commerce & accountancy as his optional subject, stood third among the top achievers.

Among the 958 recommended candidates, the top 25 comprise individuals from diverse educational backgrounds including engineering, law, and commerce. UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar extended congratulations on X, emphasizing the journey ahead for all candidates.

