Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

Iran has officially confirmed its withdrawal from the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, as announced by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Friday.

IPC President Andrew Parsons released a statement indicating that the decision was made following a notification from Iran's National Paralympic Committee, which cited safe passage issues as the primary concern.

The absence of Iran from the games poses a significant setback, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by athletes from conflict-affected regions in accessing international sports events safely.