Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics
Iran has announced that it will not participate in the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) reported that the National Paralympic Committee of Iran cited the inability to ensure safe passage to the event as the reason for withdrawal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:21 IST
Iran has officially confirmed its withdrawal from the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, as announced by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Friday.
IPC President Andrew Parsons released a statement indicating that the decision was made following a notification from Iran's National Paralympic Committee, which cited safe passage issues as the primary concern.
The absence of Iran from the games poses a significant setback, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by athletes from conflict-affected regions in accessing international sports events safely.
ALSO READ
IPC hails biggest Winter Paralympics ever and record female participation at Milan Cortina Games
French Ships' Safe Passage: Paris Leads Coalition Effort in Persian Gulf
Amidst Conflict: Stranded Travelers in the Middle East Seek Safe Passage
Safe Passage: Russians Evacuate via Turkmenistan Amid Middle East Tensions
PDP President Calls for Withdrawal of Unwarranted Cases