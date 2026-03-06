Karnataka's Bold Budget: Balancing Welfare and Development

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has tabled his 17th budget, ushering a wave of measures with a primary focus on balancing welfare and economic development. The budget features a novel ban on social media for those under 16, a strategic move aimed at child safety and digital responsibility.

Highlighting a slew of significant investments, Siddaramaiah announced the upgradation of schools and completion of various water projects, including the contentious Mekedatu reservoir. Besides, an infrastructure push for the capital city is planned along with the ambitious '11G model', set to redefine Karnataka's economic landscape.

The budget further promises 800 new public schools and other educational enhancements, reinforcing the government's commitment to education. Despite the BJP's protest over increased borrowing, Siddaramaiah emphasized fiscal responsibility, focusing on revenue mobilization and regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)