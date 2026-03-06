Karnataka's Bold Budget: Balancing Welfare and Development
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled his 17th budget, focusing on child safety, infrastructure, and economic balance. Key initiatives include a social media ban for under-16s, school upgrades, and an IT park in Mangaluru. The budget features Rs 5,000 crore for Kalyana Karnataka development and a Rs 7,000 crore allocation for Bengaluru infrastructure.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has tabled his 17th budget, ushering a wave of measures with a primary focus on balancing welfare and economic development. The budget features a novel ban on social media for those under 16, a strategic move aimed at child safety and digital responsibility.
Highlighting a slew of significant investments, Siddaramaiah announced the upgradation of schools and completion of various water projects, including the contentious Mekedatu reservoir. Besides, an infrastructure push for the capital city is planned along with the ambitious '11G model', set to redefine Karnataka's economic landscape.
The budget further promises 800 new public schools and other educational enhancements, reinforcing the government's commitment to education. Despite the BJP's protest over increased borrowing, Siddaramaiah emphasized fiscal responsibility, focusing on revenue mobilization and regional development.
